Garcia went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

Garcia has hit safely in five of Texas' last seven games while homering in back-to-back contests, and the outfielder has been one of the Rangers' most consistent hitters so far. This was his first multi-hit game since April 23, however. He's hitting .274 with five homers over his last 13 games.