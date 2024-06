Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Garcia's blast got the Rangers within a run in the eighth inning, but they failed to tie the game. The outfielder has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 10-for-35 (.286) with three homers and four RBI in that span. He's still slashing just .220/.280/.422 on the year with 16 long balls, 44 RBI, 43 runs scored, six stolen bases and 12 doubles across 79 contests.