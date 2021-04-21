Garcia started in center field and went 0-for-2 with two walks and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Garcia made his second consecutive start in center field and third over the last four games. Leody Taveras had been the primary center fielder to start the season, but he's been overmatched at the plate. The Rangers continue to work on getting Garcia to be more patient at the dish. It's a work in progress, but the two walks in his first two plate appearances Monday is a sign he's listening. Those two walks were one more than Garcia had in his previous 53 MLB plate appearances.