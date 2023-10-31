Garcia was removed from Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona on Monday due to an apparent side injury, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia immediately grabbed at his side after flying out in the top of the eighth inning, and he was pulled from the contest for the bottom half of the frame. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, as the team only announced that he left the matchup with left side tightness, per Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports. Travis Jankowski replaced Garcia in right field.