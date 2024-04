Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run against Seattle in Wednesday's 5-1 victory.

Garcia put Texas on the board with a 416-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. It was his third long ball over his past six contests, and he is tied for fourth in the majors with seven homers on the season. Garcia has added 23 RBI, 18 runs, four steals and a .312/.359/.613 slash line.