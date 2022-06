Garcia went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-3 loss Sunday in Detroit.

Garcia reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored in the fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth. He has hit third in the lineup in 10 straight games, hitting .400/.444/.700 with three homers and four steals in that span. The 29-year-old leads the Rangers in nearly every offensive category and is on pace to have a better season than last year's All-Star campaign.