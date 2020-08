Garcia could be called up to the active roster if Willie Calhoun (hamstring) is placed on the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Garcia is traveling with the Rangers, so he's the most likely choice to replace Calhoun, whose injury "doesn't look great," according to manager Chris Woodward. Garcia spent time with the Rangers earlier this season, going hitless in seven plate appearances before being optioned back to the alternate camp Aug. 10.