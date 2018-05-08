Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Activated from DL; starting Tuesday

Beltre (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and is starting at third base against the Tigers.

Beltre got through on-field workouts with no issues Tuesday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club after spending a couple of weeks on the shelf with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The veteran will slot right back into the cleanup spot and will look to pick up right where he left off prior to injuring himself, as he was slashing .310/.366/.437 through 24 games. Eliezer Alvarez was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.