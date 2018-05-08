Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Activated from DL; starting Tuesday
Beltre (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and is starting at third base against the Tigers.
Beltre got through on-field workouts with no issues Tuesday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club after spending a couple of weeks on the shelf with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The veteran will slot right back into the cleanup spot and will look to pick up right where he left off prior to injuring himself, as he was slashing .310/.366/.437 through 24 games. Eliezer Alvarez was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...