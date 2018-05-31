Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Activated from DL

Beltre (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.

Beltre is penciled into Thursday's lineup as the designated hitter and he's slated to bat cleanup. The 39-year-old third baseman is expected to see a reduced workload after coming back from injury, in order to ensure he stays healthy. Ryan Rua has been sent down to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

