Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Aggravates hamstring injury
Beltre was removed from the Rangers' game Sunday against the Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning after aggravating a left hamstring injury, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
According to Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News, Beltre appeared to tweak the hamstring after misplaying a ball in the field an inning earlier. The Rangers will presumably send Beltre in for further examination from team trainers, with an MRI likely on tap for the veteran, who recently returned from a 12-game absence due to the injury. Expect the team to provide an update on Beltre's condition prior to its series opener Tuesday in Seattle.
