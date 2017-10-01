Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Appears in Sunday lineup
Beltre (rest) is in the lineup Sunday against the A's.
It had been thought that Beltre would rest for the remainder of the 2017 season, but he'll serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and hit fourth Sunday. Beltre will head into Sunday's game with a .311 batting average and .915 OPS that was built over 93 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Done for rest of 2017 season•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: May not play again this season•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Starting at third base Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Drives in run during two-hit night•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers in win over Seattle•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...