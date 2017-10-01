Play

Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Appears in Sunday's lineup

Beltre (rest) is in the lineup Sunday against the A's.

It had been thought that Beltre would rest for the remainder of the 2017 season, but he'll serve as the Rangers' DH and hit fourth Sunday. Beltre will head into Sunday's game with a .311 batting average and .915 OPS that was built over 93 games.

