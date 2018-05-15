Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Back on disabled list
Beltre (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Beltre is back on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring -- the same injury that forced him onto the shelf earlier in the year -- after aggravating the injury over the weekend. It's unclear how long the veteran will be sidelined at this point (he missed 12 games during his previous stint on the DL), but the Rangers will likely proceed cautiously with the veteran to assure the issue doesn't linger beyond his stay on the shelf. Hanser Alberto had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding roster move, while Isah Kiner-Falefa will likely see increased playing time around the infield in Beltre's absence.
