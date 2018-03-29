Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Batting cleanup in opener

Beltre will start at third base and bat cleanup in Thursday's season opener against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Beltre opened the past season on the disabled list after suffering a calf strain last February, but he endured no setbacks during spring training this time around and enters his age-39 campaign in good health. Despite being banged up on multiple occasions throughout the 2017 campaign, Beltre submitted a .312/.383/.532 slash line, showing he still has plenty left in the tank. There's little reason to expect Beltre's performance to decline sharply in 2018, but the veteran could be in store for more off days than in past seasons as the Rangers place greater emphasis on keeping him healthy over the 162-game schedule.