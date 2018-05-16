Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Battling another Grade 1 strain

Beltre (hamstring) is dealing with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in a similar area to the previous strain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beltre returned from the first hamstring strain -- also Grade 1 -- last week, but thankfully received the minor diagnosis once again. The 39-year-old is likely looking at a multi-week absence, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa filling in at third base for the Rangers. Grant also reports Beltre is considering a role which would include more time at designated hitter to help limit wear and tear, but more information should become available as the veteran moves through the recovery process.

