Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Blasts three-run homer Monday

Beltre went 1-for-4 with his 14th home run of the season and four RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

After collecting an RBI on a groundout in the first inning, Beltre provided the knockout blow with a three-run blast in his second at-bat. In addition to tying Lou Brock for 26th in MLB history with 3,023 career hits, Beltre's long ball also vaulted him up to 37th place on the all-time home-run list, tying the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera. The 38-year-old is now batting an impressive .310/.378/.563 with five home runs, 21 RBI and 12 runs in 19 August contests.

