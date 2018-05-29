Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Closing in on return

Rangers manager Jeff Banister reported Tuesday that Beltre (hamstring) is "very close" to being activated from the 10-day disabled list, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Banister stated that Beltre -- who participated in a full day of baseball activities Tuesday -- likely won't return Wednesday, but could rejoin the lineup this weekend or earlier. He's been sidelined with a hamstring strain for the past two weeks.