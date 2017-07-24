Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Collects first triple of season
Beltre went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays.
The triple and base knock pulled Beltre to within 11 hits of 3,000 for his career, a benchmark he's expected to reach within the next couple of weeks. Even as he nears the end of his career, Beltre has shown no signs of slowing down at the dish. In fact, he's exhibiting better plate discipline than ever, with his 11.2 percent walk rate this season besting his previous career high by nearly two points.
