Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Collects three hits prior to ejection
Beltre went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, walk, two RBI and two runs scored during Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
Beltre was denied a chance at his second four-hit performance of the series, as he was ejected prior to his plate appearance in the bottom of the eighth inning for tinkering with the on-deck circle. It denied Rangers fan who stuck around a chance at seeing Beltre continue his march to 3,000 hits, but he was still able to satiate fantasy owners. With nine homers, 34 RBI and 25 runs through just 48 games this season, Beltre has made a huge impact since returning from injury. Additionally, his .933 OPS is his highest mark since 2004, when he mashed 48 homers during his age-25 season
