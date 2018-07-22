Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Connects for fifth home run
Beltre went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Indians.
Beltre was the lone bright spot for the Rangers Saturday when he took Carlos Carrasco deep in the seventh inning for his fifth home run of the season. It was his first homer and just his third extra-base hit since June 23, a stretch that caused his slugging percentage to briefly dip below .400. While that's no longer the case, Beltre has provided a strong batting average with little else through 240 at-bats this season.
