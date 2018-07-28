Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Continues hot streak

Beltre went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Beltre is working on a three-game streak of two or more hits, going 8-for-14 with two runs and two RBI over that run. The hot streak comes at a time when rumors are circulating of Atlanta's interest in the 39-year-old third baseman, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Beltre, given his service time, can veto any trade but might be willing to hook up with a team during a playoff drive.

