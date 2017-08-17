Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Continues to cook at home
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and two RBI Wednesday against the Tigers.
Beltre continues to pummel the ball at Globe Life Park in Arlington, and is now hitting .378 at home compared to .244 on the road. His two-run homer was the last at-bat against starter Anibal Sanchez before the right-hander exited with hamstring tightness, opening up the floodgates for a Texas lineup that ultimately came away with 12 runs.
