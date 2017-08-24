Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Continues torrid August
Beltre went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
The pair of solo shots brought Beltre's season total up to 16, while the trio of hits helped raise his average to .311 on the season. The 38-year-old continues to swing a hot bat, and he's now slashing an impressive .321/.396/.628 with seven homers in 21 games this month.
