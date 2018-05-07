Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Could return during Detroit series

General manager Jon Daniels said that there's a good chance Beltre (hamstring) returns to action during the team's current series against the Tigers, 103.5 The FAN reports. "I think it's a good chance he'll play here against Detroit whether that's tomorrow or Wednesday," Daniels said.

Beltre has been on the disabled list since April 25 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The veteran was able to do some jogging, hitting and fielding drills Monday, and could be back in action as soon as Tuesday depending on how his hamstring responds to the workout. In the meantime, Renato Nunez is starting at third base and hitting ninth in his stead Monday.