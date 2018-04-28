Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Dealing with Grade 1 strain
Beltre (hamsting) was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain Wednesday and is likely to miss a couple of weeks, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Beltre sustained the left hamstring strain running the bases Tuesday and landed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. The good news is it appears to be a minor strain for the 39-year-old, and isn't expected to miss significantly more than the 10-day minimum. Isiah Kiner-Falefa expects to see significant time at third base while Beltre is sidelined.
