Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Dealing with Grade 2 strain
Beltre said he's dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Beltre dealt with a similar strain earlier in the year, spending two weeks on the disabled list as a result. That said, the veteran infielder claims he feels much better physically this time around, so the team may opt to wait and see how he feels in the coming days before making a decision regarding the disabled list. Jurickson Profar figures to fill in at third base for as long as Beltre is sidelined.
