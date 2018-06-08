Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Delivers run in loss Thursday
Beltre went 1-for-4 with a run-producing single in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Houston.
Since Beltre returned from the disabled list, the Rangers have followed through on the plan to manage his playing time and role. The 39-year-old, who has spent two stints on the disabled list due to a balky hamstring, has been given two off days in seven games while appearing as the designated hitter in four of the five games in which he's played.
