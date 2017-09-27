Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Done for rest of 2017 season
Beltre will be shut down for the rest of the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With the Rangers eliminated from playoff contention, Beltre will rest for the remainder of the 2017 campaign. Beltre battled injuries over the course of the year and played in fewer than 100 games (93) for the first time since reaching the majors in 1998. Although his season was hindered by injuries, Beltre was effective when healthy as he slashed .311/.382/.533, mashed 17 home runs, and picked up 71 RBI. With Beltre done for the year, look for Drew Robinson to start at the hot corner.
