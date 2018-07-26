Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Doubles and drives in one
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Beltre smacked his 13th double of the season, then later plated a run with an RBI single. The 39-year-old hasn't had much success of late, hitting just .194 in July with one homer and five RBI in that span. While he still sports a solid .282 average on the year, his .737 OPS would be his lowest total by far since 2009.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Connects for fifth home run•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Feeling better after root canal•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Scratched with infected tooth•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...