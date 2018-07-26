Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Doubles and drives in one

Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Beltre smacked his 13th double of the season, then later plated a run with an RBI single. The 39-year-old hasn't had much success of late, hitting just .194 in July with one homer and five RBI in that span. While he still sports a solid .282 average on the year, his .737 OPS would be his lowest total by far since 2009.