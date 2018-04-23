Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Doubles twice in win
Beltre went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
The two extra-base hits were Beltre's first in over a week, and brought his average on the year up to an even .300. Hitting in the middle of the lineup for a Texas team that ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of runs per game will hamper some of Beltre's run-producing abilities -- he has just one home run and six RBI -- but he's continuing to be a productive player even in his twentieth year in the league.
