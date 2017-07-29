Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Draws closer to 3,000 hits
Beltre went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.
The two base hits leave Beltre just two shy of 3,000 for his career. The veteran third baseman doesn't seem to be letting the pressure of the impending career milestone get to him, as he's been the Rangers' top hitter since the All-Star break. Over his last 14 games, Beltre has gone 20-for-53 (.377 average) with two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs.
