Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Drives in run during two-hit night

Beltre went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Astros.

Beltre remains relegated to DH duties while he waits for his strained left hamstring to heal up, but the injury hasn't hindered his effectiveness at the dish. Since returning to action Sept. 13 following an absence of just under two weeks, Beltre is hitting .293 with a home run, five RBI and three runs in 12 games.