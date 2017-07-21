Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Drives in run, records two hits Thursday
Beltre went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.
While Beltre isn't on fire to open the second half, his 7-for-26 (.269 average) mark over the Rangers' first seven games is certainly respectable enough. Unfortunately, almost every other hitter in the team's lineup has struggled around him, resulting in Beltre amassing only four RBI and two runs over that stretch. Though the Rangers were on the losing end Thursday, the offense finally seemed to come around for its best all-around performance since the All-Star break, which Beltre owners hope is a harbinger of things to come. As the Rangers' cleanup hitter, Beltre's counting-stats totals will often be reliant on the performance of those flanking him in the lineup.
