Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Drives in two in win
Beltre went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
Beltre, who is limited to DH duties for the time being, was in the lineup for a second straight day. That's the first time he's played back-to-back days since suffering his third hamstring injury of the season. The challenge for manager Jeff Banister is finding opportunities for both Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo, who is the primary DH. The manager found a solution Wednesday, starting the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Joey Gallo in center field and putting Choo in left field. That allowed both Beltre and Choo to be in the same lineup, while solving the production black hole that has been the Rangers' center field position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...