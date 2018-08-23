Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Drives in two in win

Beltre went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Beltre, who is limited to DH duties for the time being, was in the lineup for a second straight day. That's the first time he's played back-to-back days since suffering his third hamstring injury of the season. The challenge for manager Jeff Banister is finding opportunities for both Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo, who is the primary DH. The manager found a solution Wednesday, starting the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Joey Gallo in center field and putting Choo in left field. That allowed both Beltre and Choo to be in the same lineup, while solving the production black hole that has been the Rangers' center field position.