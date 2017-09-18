Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Drives in two Sunday
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Beltre was making his fourth consecutive start at designated hitter, and with his strained left hamstring apparently not troubling him too much while running the bases, it looks like he'll continue to see regular at-bats. Since his surprise return from the 10-day disabled list last week, Beltre has gone 3-for-15 with three RBI.
