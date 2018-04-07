Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Earns day off Saturday
Beltre is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, John Blake of the Rangers' official site reports.
Jurickson Profar will take over at third base for the Rangers and is batting sixth. Beltre had been struggling at the plate but is 5-for-7 over the last two games, and will have his first game off for the 2018 season Saturday.
