Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Enters spring training in good health

The Rangers received positive reports on Beltre's conditioning heading into spring training and expect the veteran third baseman to face no limitations on the health front, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

When he was on the field during his age-38 season, Beltre showed no signs of slippage with a .312/.383/.532 line across 389 plate appearances, but lower-body injuries hindered him more than ever. After missing most of the first two months of the season with a calf strain, Beltre didn't miss a beat upon returning to the lineup and later collected his 3,000th career hit in July before succumbing to a hamstring strain in late August. Beltre returned sooner than expected from the injury in an attempt to guide the Rangers to the playoffs, but was shut down once the team was officially eliminated. With a full offseason to recover from the hamstring issue, it appears Beltre is feeling good entering his 21st season, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Rangers managed his workload carefully following an injury-plagued campaign. There's no reason to suspect any major decline from Beltre on a per-plate appearance basis, though the possibility of more frequent days off could inhibit his output in the counting-stats categories.