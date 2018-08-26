Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Expected in field Sunday

Beltre is expected to start at third base in Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Beltre, who has started only at designated hitter since returning from a third hamstring injury, pinch hit in the ninth inning Saturday and would have remained in the game as the third baseman had the Rangers tied the score. Jurickson Profar, who has started every game at third since Beltre injured his hamstring Aug. 13, will slide over to first base Sunday.