Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Expected to miss time

Manager Jeff Banister stated that he assumes Beltre (hamstring) is "going to be down for a little while" after suffering a left hamstring strain Tuesday, MLB Network Radio reports.

The results of Beltre's MRI will be announced Wednesday afternoon, but all signs are pointing to a stint on the disabled list for the third baseman. Banister followed up by explaining the plan for his infield alignment if Beltre does land on the DL, saying that Isiah Kiner-Falefa will see regular time at the hot corner while Drew Robinson starts at second base. Expect a definitive ruling on Beltre's status in the coming hours.