Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Feeling better after root canal

Beltre (tooth) is feeling better after a root canal Wednesday and is traveling with the team to their upcoming series in Detroit, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Beltre was a late scratch from Wednesday's contest against the Astros due to an infected tooth. The issue appears to have been resolved, and the fact that the veteran is traveling with the team indicates that he doesn't expect to miss much time, though it's still possible that he misses at least a day or two.