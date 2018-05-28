Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Fields grounders Monday

Beltre (hamstring) fielded some grounders Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Beltre was moving laterally while fielding and said he was also planning on doing some light jogging prior to Monday's game. That said, he added that there still isn't a timetable for his eventual return, and the Rangers figure to proceed cautiously with the veteran given this is his second stint on the disabled list this season due to a hamstring issue. Isiah Kiner-Falefa should continue to fill in at the hot corner while Beltre is sidelined.

