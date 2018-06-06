Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Game-winning homer Tuesday

Beltre went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

It was just the second blast of the season for Beltre, but it came in a big spot to break an eighth inning tie in the eventual Texas victory. The 39-year-old has missed about a month of the season already with various ailments so he could receive somewhat regular maintenance days to keep Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the mix. When healthy, Beltre has been productive with a .302/.360/.422 slash line.

