Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Game-winning homer Tuesday
Beltre went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
It was just the second blast of the season for Beltre, but it came in a big spot to break an eighth inning tie in the eventual Texas victory. The 39-year-old has missed about a month of the season already with various ailments so he could receive somewhat regular maintenance days to keep Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the mix. When healthy, Beltre has been productive with a .302/.360/.422 slash line.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...