Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets day off

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

After starting 17 straight games and slashing .266/.338/.594 over that span, Beltre will head to the bench while Isiah Kiner-Falefa handles third base. Beltre battled a Grade 2 hamstring strain earlier during that stretch, but the Rangers were able to find consistent at-bats by regularly deploying him at designated hitter. Though he's now healthier, Beltre will still likely move between DH and third base over the next couple weeks as the Rangers aim to keep him fresh.