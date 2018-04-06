Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets on base three times Thursday
Beltre went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and run scored Thursday against the Athletics.
It wasn't a monstrous line from Beltre, but his performance was notable as he became the all-time hits leader among Latin-born players. Now in his age 39 season, Beltre is off to a relatively slow start as he is yet to homer and has driven in only one. With increasing durability concerns, he is almost certainly on the downturn of his career but has proven to still be a valuable contributor on a per-game basis.
