Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets rest in series finale

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

The Rangers will unsurprisingly keep the 39-year-old on the bench for the day game after the night game, paving the way for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to pick up a start at third base. Beltre hasn't slowed down coming out of the All-Star break with a .333 average, one home run and seven RBI in eight contests.