Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets rest Sunday

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Beltre is still recovering from a left hamstring strain, but the injury won't prevent the Rangers from mixing him into the lineup at designated hitter until he's ready to return to his normal duties at third base. Even so, Beltre may not be guaranteed full-time at-bats while he nurses the injury, as the Rangers often prefer to use the defensively-challenged Shin-Soo Choo at the DH spot, as will be the case Sunday.