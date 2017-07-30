Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets to 3,000 hits Sunday

Beltre picked up the 3,000th hit of his career with a double Sunday against Baltimore. He finished 1-for-5 with that double and two runs scored.

The Texas crowd didn't have much else to celebrate in this 10-6 defeat, but they got to witness history when Beltre smacked a fourth-inning double in his second at-bat. He managed to achieve the feat with three games left in this nine-game homestand by picking up 11 hits in the first six. Ichiro Suzuki is the only other active player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone, while Albert Pujols sits just 89 base knocks shy of joining the club.