Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Has multi-hit streak
Beltre went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.
Beltre is working on a three-game, multi-hit hitting streak, having gone 8-for-14 with two runs and two RBI over that run. The hot streak comes at a time when rumors are circulating of the Braves interest in the 39-year-old third baseman, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Beltre, given his service time, can veto any trade, but might be willing to hook up with a team during a playoff drive.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...