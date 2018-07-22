Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Heads to bench Sunday

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians

Beltre has started back-to-back games and four of the last five overall, but will head to the bench for the series finale in favor of Jurickson Profar at third base. Perhaps a day off will help get the veteran third baseman on track after posting a .496 OPS since July 1.

