Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Heads to DL
Beltre (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
The veteran suffered a hamstring strain in Tuesday's game, and after an MRI earlier in the day Wednesday, he'll find himself on the disabled list. It's unclear if Beltre will miss more than the minimum time required of a DL at this point. Ryan Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to replace him on the active roster, but Isaiah Kiner-Falefa is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at third base while he's sidelined.
